Wendell Gibson

Wendell Houston Gibson, 77, Greentown, Indiana, passed away at 10:05 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Community Howard Regional Hospital, Kokomo. He was born in Albany, Kentucky to William Hogard and Dora (Cross) Gibson.

He attended Clinton County High School, and was owner and operator of W. H. Gibson trucking for 35 years. He was a member of the Kokomo FOP and Indiana Sheriffs’ Association.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Pickering Gibson, his children, Melinda (Kent) Young, Melissa (Doug) Harnish, Hugh (Cindy) Gibson, Jill (B.J.) Butcher, Wendy (Ryan) Howell and William (Robin) Gibson; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Local survivors include two sisters, Sue Scott and Martha Gaye (Gene) Hunter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Daniel Gibson; and three brothers, Burl, Charlie and Weldon Gibson.

Funeral services were held Friday, September 13, at the Hasler and Stout Funeral Home in Greentown, Indiana, with burial at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cops For Kids.

Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.hasler-stout.com.