Enjoy our fall reading series again featuring Woody and Chloe

Now a long-time tradition for the Clinton County News, we are again partnering with Kentucky Press Association to bring our readers a new fall reading series that again features Kentucky’s two most famous K9 characters, Woody and Chloe.

The annual presentation is also being provided by the Clinton County News to students at Albany Elementary School in the 3rd grade and will be incorporated into the reading classes for those students.

Students will be given workbooks to save the weekly stories on, and additional online related activities will be available to the students and their teachers each week that relate to the events and experiences Woody and Chloe have discovered.

In this 2019 edition, author Leigh Anne Florence and illustrator Chris Ware, pays tributes to newspapers in Kentucky, as the state’s newspaper association, the Kentucky Press Association, celebrates its 150th anniversary.

The 10 week serial story begins this week, will hold a week for the fall break for Clinton County Schools, and will then resume until complete.

“Woody and Chloe are in the backyard enjoying a game of fetch. Attempting to impress the Maltese next door, Woody airs one out. Unfortunately, it hits the patio table and shatters Mom’s favorite pitcher. Needing money to replace the pitcher, Woody puts his throwing skills to good use and – with Chloe’s help – takes a job delivering newspapers. Impressed with their work, the publisher promotes Woody and Chloe to custodial engineers and tasks them with cleaning out the storage room. They rummage through gadgets they’ve never seen, discover antique printing equipment, and are fascinated with the stories they read in the newspapers dating back to the 1800s. More importantly, Woody and Chloe realize the impact newspapers have in our hometown, state, and country.

We hope you enjoy this feature as you read along with our young students.