Health study compares Clinton residents with district, state

The Clinton County Health Coalition completed the Mobilization for Action Through Partnership and Planning (MAPP), a community driven strategic planning tool in January of this year. Through the four assessments of this process, themes were identified as areas to research and determine strategies to improve the health outcomes of Clinton County residents.

The assessments included FOC (Forces of Change); CTSAS (Community Themes and Strengths); CHSA (Community Health Status) and LPHS (Local Public Health System).

In late spring, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department in conjunction with the Clinton County Health Department issued the findings of the report to local city and county government for review. The data compared Clinton County statistics to the district, state and nation.

The goal of the Clinton County Health Coalition was improving the overall health and quality of life of the Clinton County population by teaching individuals responsibility, providing education, wellness opportunities, and allocating resources throughout the community.

Under each assessment category, three items of concentration for each were listed, with a listing of priority health issues to be addressed locally.

The Forces of Change Assessment noted, in order, obesity, substance abuse and work ready community; Community Themes and Strengths assessment, food insecurity, teen pregnancy and drug overdose deaths; Community Health Status assessment, obesity, physical inactivity and food insecurity and Local Public Health System assessment, research and renovation, assure competent workforce and links to providing care.

The priority health issues listed three primary target areas, obesity, substance abuse and food insecurity, in that order.

A snapshot of Clinton County statistics, in 2018, showed the household median income was $29,872, slightly lower than the area district amount of $31,433 but $14,000 lower than the state average household income of $44,811.

Clinton County’s population was 10,276. The district population was 209,159, the state was 4,454,189 while the national population last year was 325,719,178.

The following health related categories were also compared:

* Adult smoking, 25 percent in Clinton County, 24 percent in both the district and in Kentucky.

* Adult obesity showed Clinton County in the middle of the district and state with the local rate at 35 percent, the district rate at 36 percent and 34 percent obesity statewide.

* Physical inactivity showed by Clinton County and the Lake Cumberland District at a 34 percent rate, six percent higher than the 28 percent state rate.

* In the children with single parent category, Clinton County was slightly lower than both the district and state. Clinton County’s rate for households with children with a single parent was 31 percent, compared to 32 percent for the district and some 35 percent for the state.

* The teen births category was high in Clinton County and the Lake Cumberland District at 54 and 52, respectively, compared with 38 for the state.

* The child/persons poverty rate for Clinton County was 37 and 25 percent respectively, compared with 36 and 26 percent for the district and 24 and 19 percent for the state.

The following are other notable statistics listed in the health report for Clinton County for calendar year 2018:

* Population below 18 years of age, 26.60;

* Population over 65 years, 19 percent;

* Black or African American, 0.60 percent;

* Hispanic or Latino, 2.90 percent;

* White only, 95 percent;

* Home ownership rate, 72 percent;

* High school graduation rate, 93 percent;

* Food insecurities, 17 percent;

* Diabetes (Adult Type 2) prevalence, 15 percent;

* Acute Drug Poisoning (overdose), 18 in 2018.

For more information on the report, contact the Lake Cumberland District Health Department or our local health department.