September terms of Clinton Grand Jury, circuit court held

Clinton Circuit Court and the Clinton Grand Jury convened for their monthly sessions on September 5.

Judge David L. Williams presided over the circuit court docket with the following actions being taken:

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Tyler White, pursuant to an agreement reached on August 8.

The defendant pled guilty to assault second degree with a six and one-half year sentence imposed; guilty to third degree assault with a five-year sentence; wanton endangerment first degree with a five-year sentence, with the sentences to run concurrent for a total of six and one-half years to serve. The Commonwealth opposed probation.

The defendant shall receive credit for time served and some charges, including resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of second degree persistent felony offender were dismissed.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Christopher S. York, pursuant to an agreement reached on August 8.

The defendant pled guilty to assault third degree with a five year sentence imposed. The Commonwealth opposed probation.

The defendant shall receive credit for time served and the following charges were dismissed: criminal attempt to escape second degree, three counts of third degree terroristic threatening and second degree persistent felony offender.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Jeremy D. Wright, pursuant to an agreement reached on August 5.

The defendant pled guilty to theft of identity of another with a three-year sentence imposed; guilty to wanton endangerment with a 12-month sentence; and guilty to third degree terroristic threatening with a $200 fine imposed. Pursuant to the recommendation of the Commonwealth, all sentences will run concurrent for three years, probated for four years with supervision.

Six other charges, some misdemeanors, were dismissed under conditions of the plea agreement.

* During motion hour, a plea agreement was reached in the case of Commonwealth vs. Dillon Flowers.

The Commonwealth recommended dismissing charges of reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property.

The Commonwealth also recommended amending/reducing other charges.

Upon a plea of guilty to the charge of receiving stolen property over $500, the defendant would receive a five-year sentence and wanton endangerment second degree (two indictments) a 12-month sentence on each, to run concurrent for five years, pretrial diverted for five years with supervision.

The defendant shall receive credit for time served and pay court costs.

* Sentencing was held in the case of Commonwealth vs. Nathaniel L. Davis, pursuant to an agreement reached on August 8.

The defendant pled guilty to operating a motor vehicle under the influence (fourth offense) with a five-year sentence imposed. Pursuant to the agreement, the defendant shall serve 120 days in jail with the balance probated for five years with supervision and pay a $500 fine plus court cost.

A charge of operating a motor vehicle on revoked license was dismissed.

* During arraignment, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Heather Bell, the defendant entered a not guilty plea but the court sustained a motion to revoke bond.

* During a revocation hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Randy A. Brumley, in lieu of revocation, the defendant is to receive a sanction of 60 days in jail with work release with a case review scheduled for October 10.

* During a revocation hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Shana N. Shipman, in lieu of revocation, the defendant shall be assessed regarding eligibility for the Clinton County Drug Court Program.

* During a revocation hearing, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Chris D. Stinson, charged with second and fourth degree assault, the court concluded the defendant had violated terms and conditions of probation and revoked same.

* During arraignment, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Bobby Joe Amonett, charged with theft by deception under $10,000 and second degree persistent felony offender, the defendant did not appear and he was given until the close of business the following day to tender proof of his doctor’s appointment. Arraignment was continued to October 10.

* During a revocation hearing in the case of Commonwealth vs. Travis C. Flowers, charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition (two charges), the defendant did not appear and a warrant of arrest was issued. The defendant, according to the court, shall be released on ROR bond once arrested.

* During a case review, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Nick Posey, charged with flagrant non-support, the defendant did not appear and an order of arrest was issued.

* During a pretrial conference, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Linda Coffey, charged with obscuring the identity of a machine and receiving stolen property under $10,000, a trial date was scheduled for November 19-20.

* During a pretrial conference, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Crystal Crabtree, charged with obscuring the identity of a machine and receiving stolen property under $10,000, a trial date was scheduled for November 19-20.

* During a pretrial conference, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Steven M. Crabtree, charged with obscuring the identify of a machine and receiving stolen property under $10,000, a trial date was scheduled for November 19-20.

* During a pretrial conference, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Norman McGuire, charged with obscuring the identity of a machine and theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, a trial date was scheduled for November 19-20.

* During a pretrial conference in the case of Commonwealth vs. Danny K. Neal, charged with resisting arrest, assault third degree/police or probation officer and first degree persistent felony offender, a trial date was scheduled for October 16.

* During a pretrial conference in the case of Commonwealth vs. Joni Gale Roberts, charged with drug related offenses and possession of a radio that receives police messages, the court noted the case remained set for trial on September 24.

* During a pretrial conference, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Chad Scott, charged with possession of a controlled substance and traffic related offenses, a trial was scheduled for November 13 and a pretrial conference on October 10.

* During a revocation hearing, in the case of Commonwealth vs. Jimmy Poynter, originally charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and second degree persistent felony offender, the Commonwealth withdrew its motion to revoke.

Several other cases were continued for various reasons and other defendants were arraigned, entering not guilty pleas and having pretrial conferences set.

The Clinton County Grand Jury convened on September 5 and returned the following true bills in open circuit court.

* Debra Bell: The alleged offenses of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and fraudulent use of a credit card. The alleged offenses having occurred on or about July 3.

* Timothy W. Jones: The alleged offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance first degree. The alleged offenses having occurred on or about August 6.

* George Patrick Noe: The alleged offense of assault second degree, the alleged offense having occurred on or about May 31.

* Nicholas Ghise: The alleged offense of trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, first offense, the alleged offense having occurred on or about August 3.

* Jacob Smith: The alleged offense of flagrant non-support, the alleged offense having occurred on or about September 4, 2018 through September 5, 2019.

(Editor’s Note: An indictment is a statement of probable cause to believe an offense has been committed and further court proceedings are warranted. Individuals named in an indictment are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)