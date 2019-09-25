Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Dawgs bring it home this Friday night

After three straight games on the road to get this 2019 gridiron campaign going, the Bulldogs will stay home this week to play host to district opponent Metcalfe County at Bulldog Field.

Clinton County, now 1-2, will be hoping to bounce back after taking a 28-14 loss last Friday night against another district foe, Monroe County.

The Hornets will bring a 1-4 record to Friday night’s contest, coming off of a first win for Metcalfe County last week, a 22-20 overtime victory against Edmonson County (1-4).

Friday night’s kickoff against the Hornets is slated for 7:00 p.m.

Good luck Dawgs!

We might be blue and white, but Friday is pink(out)

Friday night’s game against the Hornets will be the annual cancer survivors recognition night and will also be related to the Clinton County Relay for Life organization.

Fans are urged to wear pink to Bulldog Field Friday night for the special lineup of events most of which will take place at halftime.

Cancer survivors will be recognized at halftime, and Relay teams will also be selling t-shirts as well as holding a bake sale. All bake sale proceeds will benefit Jesley Brown, a Clinton County Middle School student who is currently battling cancer.

Volley Dawgs continue to be one of the best

Our Volley Dawgs continue to be one of the best teams in the 4th Region, posting a 16-4 record at press time this week.

Trailing only Greenwood (25-2) and Logan County (17-4) in our 4th Region, the Volley Dawgs are winding down this season mostly on the road.

With regular season ending in mid October, the schedule will see Clinton County playing only one more game at home, that being an October 8 hosting of Casey County. By comparison, seven additional games will be away.

New golf tournament has Clinton County ties

News came last week that a new high school golf tournament had been organized in Kentucky that would see the best teams and individuals in the state competing an a non-KHSAA sanctioned “state tournament”.

The event is somewhat an answer to the questionable changes KHSAA made to its state golf tournament this season.

To answer an issue of slow play in the state tournament, our best minds governing the KHSAA decided that the best solution would be to simply eliminate half of the teams that were eligible to compete. Going forward, no runner-up squads would be state tournament eligible.

Not genius and certainly not in keeping the best interest of the student athlete in mind.

Now comes the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association and a new idea that pits the top 15 boys’ and girls’ teams, regardless of location, and the top 21 individual players in each division against each other. Top teams were chosen by the KGCA’s All State Points.

The tournament was the brainchild of a couple of golf coaches who weren’t pleased with the KHSAA decision, among other issues related to Kentucky high school golf.

One of those organizers was KGCA President Kevin Mims, who noted that the new tournament was always going to be the “best of the best playing the best.”

Kevin has been coaching the Henry Clay girls’ golf team for the past decade or so, and his Clinton County ties are certainly deep.

The son of Margaret Morrison Mims and the late Joe Mims and, Kevin is the brother of Clinton County corn producer Kenny Mims and local business owner Krystal Curry (and a cousin – couple of times removed – of yours truly).

“He plays to win for the kids” brother Kenny Mims told me Monday night.

“For the kids” – now there’s an admirable concept that needs to make a return to the front lines in many cases.

Congrats, Kevin, on remembering what coaching at the prep level should be all about.

In the meantime – let’s take it outside for a few months!