Football team falls to Monroe in opening district play Friday

The Clinton County Football team traveled to Monroe County to open up the Dawgs’ district play last Friday, September 20.

Monroe County ended up taking the win away from the Dawgs 28-14 and moving Clinton County to an 0-1 record in district play and 1-3 record overall.

Head Coach Rocky Tallent said his team was in the game and competed well.

“Got down 6-0, but we have been there before. It was kind of like what happened at Celina earlier in the year,” Tallent said.

Tallent said he felt good going in at the half only down by six points but, in the second half, Monroe County came out and made the game 21-0 in the third quarter.

Clinton County then came down the field and scored, cutting the Monroe lead to 14, 21-7. Tallent said Monroe County then scored again putting the score at 28-7.

“We scored making it 28-14 then we recovered an onside kick and get all the way down to a first and goal on the five yard line,” Tallent said. “We got stopped there and finished out with a final score of 28-14.”

Clinton County will host Metcalfe County Friday night in what will be Homecoming Night as well as Cancer Night for the American Cancer Society.

“We’ve not played a complete game yet,” Tallent said. “That’s on myself and the coaching staff to get that complete game put together. We can’t get down on ourselves during the game.”

Tallent said Friday night’s game is a big rival game. Clinton County defeated Metcalfe County last season at Metcalfe County.

“There’s going to be a lot going on,” Tallent said. “We have to contain the run. They have a really good running back. Their quarterback in really mobile too and we have struggled with our opponents when their quarterback is mobile.”

Chase Stines threw for 180 yards with one touchdown. Cameron Matthews had five catches for 74 yards and a rushing touchdown, Parker Tallent had six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, Devin Martin had 11 solo tackles and three fumble recoveries. Camrick Wright had seven solo tackles and two forced fumbles.

“It was an odd game because we didn’t turn the football over all game for the first time all season,” Tallent said. “They turned the ball over four times, so we won the turnover battle 4-0, but lost the game. That don’t happen a lot.”

Tallent said he is hard on his team, but he is proud of the grit they have shown throughout the season.

“I’ll never be happy with a loss, but to go out on the road for the first district game in like 10 years, we were competitors. We competed in the game. We took a quality football team to within two touchdowns.”

Friday night’s game will kick off at 7 p.m. with homecoming festivities to start before the game and Cancer Night festivities will take place at halftime.