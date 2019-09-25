Joyce Clore Martin, 83, French Lick, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 9, 1936 in Pee Wee Valley, Oldham County, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her father, Steven Douglas Clore and her mother, Frances Clore Baker. She was educated in Oldham County and also Spencer Business College.

She is survived by her husband, Rev. Larry A. Martin, former pastor of Westview Christian Church in Albany, Kentucky.

She is also survived by four sons, Doug Ingram of FL; Martin Ingram of Bowling Green, Kentucky; Bill Martin (Diane) of Morrisville, Pennsylvania; and Jim (Benita) of French Lick, Indiana; also several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and many dear friends survive.