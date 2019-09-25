, 69, of Albany passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his residence. He was the son of the late Fount and Bonnie Belle Butler

He is survived by three sisters: Mary Frances Morris, Campbellsville, Kentucky, Virginia (Thomas) Rose, Allie (Norman) Pierce;one brother, Billy B. Butler, all of Albany. Also surviving is one nephew, James William (Norma Michelle) Pierce.

Services were held Friday, September 20, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial was in the Cave Springs Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.

Gary Butler