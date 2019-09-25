Deborah Kaye Hudson McCool

Deborah Kaye HudsonMcCool, 60, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

She was born in Jefferson County, Kentucky on Tuesday, August 25, 1959, the daughter of Viness Edward and Roberta Beatrice (Rainwater) Hudson. She was of Baptist faith and an employee of Bacon’s Department Store.

She is survived by her husband, Gary V. McCool of Mt. Washington, Kentucky; a son, Jeremy Vincent Edward (Brittany) McCool of Taylorsville, Kentucky; and several other relatives.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.