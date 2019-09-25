, 83, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky,

She was born in the Littrell Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky the daughter of A. O. and Lula Jones Sharp.

She was a member of the Poplar Grove Church of Christ and a seamstress for Bob Evans Manufacturing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jimmie Glen Capps; former husband and best friend, Earl Capps; brothers, Arnold Sharp, Randolph Sharp, Paul Jackson Sharp; sisters, Sybil Key, Amy Spears, Alma Short, Nina Skipworth, Mae Williams, and Ruth Helen Walker.

She is survived by her children, Phillip Earl (Madie) Capps of Burkesville, Kentucky, Phyllis Diane (Joe) Bone of Bowling Green, Kentucky, David E. (Tammy) Capps of Celina, Tennessee, and Mark Anthony Capps of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Several grandchildren and other friends and relatives survive.

The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Brother Raymond Castillo officiating.

Burial was in the Christian Chapel Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

BeBe Jean Sharp Capps