, 31, of Albany, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at his residence.

He was the husband of Felipa Trvjillo Molina, and the father of Patricia Kennedy, Autumn Kennedy, Brookelynn Stockton and Jourden Kennedy, and the step-father of Brentley Stockton and Briley Stockton.

He was the son of Lonnie Kennedy and Gena Buster and is also survived by two brothers, Bobby Kennedy and John Graham; and his maternal grandfather, Raymond Goodman.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Diane Goodman, and his paternal grandparents, Lillie Kennedy and Clifford Kennedy.

He is also survived by several aunts and uncles and other family members.

Services will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Bro. Stacy Evans officiating. Burial will be in the Higginbotham Cemetery in Clinton County.

Arrangements were made by the Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.

Billy Dean Kennedy