Murder Investigation and arrest in Wayne County

On Wednesday, September 24, 2019 at approximately 7:43 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a call from Wayne County 911 requesting the Kentucky State Police to respond to 215 Duncan Road in Wayne County to investigate a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, Trooper Adam Dodson and Trooper Matthew Parmley discovered the victim Mark Duncan, 52, of Monticello, deceased from apparent trauma.

The primary investigation shows two family members were involved in a disagreement which lead to Timothy Reynolds shooting Mark Duncan. Trooper Dodson charged Timothy Reynolds of Wayne County with one count of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

On September 24, 2019 at approximately 8:50 p.m., the victim Mark Duncan was pronounced deceased by Wayne County Coroner’s office.

The victim’s body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The exact cause of death is pending.

Kentucky State Police Detective Eric Moore and Trooper Adam Dodson with Post 11 London are continuing the investigation.

They were assisted at the scene by deputies from Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County EMS, and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.