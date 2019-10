The Clinton County High School JROTC Bulldog Battalion rifle team competed Monday, September 23, against White County. Clinton County won the meet and the top shooter was Cadet Captain Rayleigh Longwell. Team members pictured above, left to right, Cadet Autumn Langley, Cadet MAJ Abby Turner, Cadet SSG Hayden Shelton, and Team Captain Cadet CPT Rayleigh Longwell.