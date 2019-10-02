RollerCoaster Yard Sale begins

It might not be the biggest yard sale gathering in Albany and Clinton County, but this weekend’s arrival of the annual RollerCoaster Yard Sale is still considered to be a huge event for the community.

Taking a different route through Kentucky and Tennessee, the RollerCoaster stretches through Pickett County, Tennessee, circling Dale Hollow Lake.

In order to provide our readers with the most up to date information regarding this junk purchasing, sight-seeing event, we are publishing the following press release from the RollerCoaster Yard Sale Committee.

Enjoy, be safe, and happy travels.

Contributed by

Rollercoaster Yard Sale Committee

Fall is just around the corner and that means it’s time for some awesome events throughout the Dale Hollow Lake area. The Rollercoaster Yard Sale is one of the events you will surely want to participate in if you enjoy yard sales!

The official dates for 2019 are October 3-5. (It will be Oct. 1-3, 2020) Whether you intend to be a buyer or seller, it is always a fun time for yard sale enthusiasts.

Details about the sale and the downloadable brochure can be found on the www.TheRollerCoasterYardSale.com website with links to each participating County’s Chamber of Commerce. Visit today and start planning your itinerary or pick the best location for your yard sale! The sale begins and ends at any point along the route you choose.

The Rollercoaster Yard Sale is always the first full weekend in October. The route covers over 150 miles of some of the most scenic roads around the area that pass through many small communities and towns – each with their own uniqueness to savor.

This will be the 34th Annual Rollercoaster Yard Sale. The cooler weather makes for a great time to get out and about the area and enjoy the season. We hope you will make this event part of your fall plans!

We realize there is a lot going on this time of year and we appreciate your participation as a buyer or as a seller.

It’s a great opportunity to gather together your friends and take a mini-vacation or staycation. There are plenty of activities suitable for those members or your group to enjoy while you are yard sale-ing.

It’s an excellent time for churches, schools and other non-profits to rally together and raise funds for winter projects. Many of the Lions Clubs along the route do just that.

For those not familiar with the history of the sale, here’s a little history lesson.

The Rollercoaster Yard Sale is unique in many ways. First it is the oldest and most authentic marathon yard sale in Kentucky and Tennessee.

It began in an effort by Sarah Bowers to gain improvements to the “rollercoaster” of a road the original section was. Secondly, it is a destination yard sale.

What does that mean you might ask? The route encircles the Dale Hollow Lake area – beginning and ending at any point along the route that suits you best.

Dale Hollow Lake is an excellent destination any time of the year. You can easily bring along family and friends that would rather do something besides yard sale and allow them to enjoy their day while you shop yard sale after yard sale – and still be close by.

All because you can start and end anywhere along the route and/or move farther around the loop each day. Either way – loads of fun and bargains are sure to be found. These dates offer cooler weather, yet plenty warmth to enjoy your days – and nights.

It’s a treasure hunter’s paradise. There is such a wide array each year. Unique items from years past have included covered wagons, anvils, taxidermy items, old signs and much more.

You never know what you might find, but you will find many things that are ready to become “the other man’s treasure”. After all, it IS a YARD SALE.

With over 150 scenic miles of treasure hunting opportunities, you can’t miss! Not only are there yard sales and bargains galore, there are numerous small shops all around, farmers’ markets/roadside stands and eateries along the route which are also treasures themselves. You might want to extend your stay to linger longer – or plan a weekend getaway for the coming months – or maybe a longer vacation.

BBQ is big along the Rollercoaster Yard Sale Route as is good old-fashioned country cooking.

Crafters bring out their wares making it a great time to pick up those special holiday gifts that will make for treasured memories.

Set up where you are visible enough for people to have time to signal their intentions to stop at your sales. The local Chambers of Commerce are here to help you find a spot and if you have a spot available, let your Chamber know and post it on one of the Facebook pages dedicated to the sale – and during the sale, utilize those pages to share what you have for sale.

Events this year during the sale include the 1st Saturday Speaker Series at 1PM at Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park, the ever popular Lions Club Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser and Arts & Craft Sale in Celina, TN, plus Mud Lick Bar-B-Que will be available in Mud Lick, KY, and live music in Byrdstown, TN on Friday and Saturday evenings!

Be sure to check the events calendar on the www.TheRollercoasterYardSale.com website for all the latest listings. Also, “Like” our official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rcyardsale.

The sale route covers over 150 miles through 25 communities/towns and lasts for 3 days with an abundance of yard sales, flea markets, crafts, antiques, handcrafted quilts, produce, BBQ, southern food, entertainment, parks, recreation areas, historic sites, picturesque and unique small towns and their squares and so much more!

You never know what you might find. Come see what treasures await your discovery this year! Gather your shopping friends, hop into your RV or other vehicles and make your way to THE Rollercoaster Yard Sale! The brochure is available for download at www.TheRollerCoasterYardSale.com. For more information please call any of the chambers of commerce or tourist commissions listed below. Make plans now!