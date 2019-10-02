Somerset Community College still maintains a major presence in the Clinton Center

It’s been 15 years since Somerset Community College first began offering classes in Clinton County at the SCC Clinton Center in the Snow Community.

Although the facility now is home to the Clinton County Board of Education offices as well as the Clinton County Vocational and Technical School, Somerset Community College still maintains a major presence at the Clinton Center.

This year, Jill Lawson was placed as the Interim Clinton Center Director and she is excited about what the college has to offer students of Clinton County.

“Right now our fall classes are about halfway through, but the spring class schedule has just come out,” Lawson said. “We have been working really hard to increase our offerings. People have asked for a lot of face-to-face classes.”

Lawson said the SCC Clinton Center will be offering a majority of the basic classes this spring and they will hopefully continue to offer more classes in the future.

“Every thing that students need to take they can start here,” Lawson said. “We are probably offering double what we offered this fall. We are very excited about what we can offer the community.”

The SCC Clinton Center is fully equipped to handle several different classes and with the use of the science lab, the Clinton Center has a computer lab, and a class room to provide all the qualities of a college experience without the drive.

“People don’t have to drive all the way to Somerset if they don’t want to,” Lawson said. “Dr. (Tim) Parson has been fantastic to work with. We are going to use the biology lab upstairs and, of course, along with the spring classes, we are excited about the possibility of bring back the LPN program. That’s very exciting. We are exploring the possibilities of that. It will be a one year program, and will work perfectly with the Southern Kentucky College and Career Academy. It will be a direct path from their program right into our LPN program.”

Lawson said the community response has been very positive for the program.

“We have a lot of hoops to jump through and it wouldn’t be any sooner than fall of 2020, but if all goes well we will be ready to do that,” Lawson said. “

As of right now, Lawson said she is filling the role of two positions.

“I still have to go to Somerset two days per week, but I felt like, given this opportunity, I am filling a need in the community,” Lawson said. Hopefully I will get to do this full time and I will know for sure in January.”

Lawson, as interim director, is responsible for all day to day actions at the Clinton Center.

“I oversee all operations here at the Clinton Center,” Lawson said. “I am to serve as the face of the college in the community. I go out and engage in the community and if anyone has a question about the college they can come to me.”

One event coming up in the future for the SCC Clinton Center will be an International Festival on Tuesday, October 22 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event will be held at the Clinton Center and will feature a full day of international events, presentations, international foods and more.

The Clinton Center will also be available for tours of the facility to show the public what they have to offer.

“We will have food, we will have music and Dr. Parson said the building will be open for tours since it’s a community event,” Lawson said. “We want to make sure we invite everyone to come out on October 22.”

Lawson said she wants the public to know SCC is here and has a presence in the county.

“Students don’t have to drive to Somerset. If they have to take a test they can possibility do it here. If someone needs a transcript they can come out here and see an advisor … If they check here first we could save them a trip,” Lawson said. “There are a lot of good schools out there. Somerset is an option and I hope that people will take the time to research about where to go to school. I hope they ask all the right questions, check into the financial part of it, will my classes transfer … I hope they ask all those questions. Students and their families need to research about that when they make their decision.”

Somerset Community College has satellite centers in Russell County, McCreary County and Casey County as well as Clinton County.

“All of the directors in my position are supposed to engage themselves and immerse themselves in the community,” Lawson said. “We want to show the community we are here for their needs. There are a lot of businesses out there I want to talk to and ask them what we can do to help their business.”

A list of the Spring 2020 classes will be available on the Somerset Community College website at https://somerset.kctcs.edu/. Students can contact SCC Clinton Center at (606) 387-3704 to schedule an appointment with an advisor.