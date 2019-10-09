Library Notes …

What’s new at the Clinton County Public Library?

The Institute by Stephen King

It by Stephen King

The Testaments by Margaret Atwood

Land of the Wolves by Craig Johnson (Book and eBook)

Vendetta in Death by J. D. Robb

The Titanic Secret by Clive Cussler (eBook)

Killer Instinct by James Patterson

The Stalking by Heather Graham

Handmaiden Tale by Margaret Atwood

The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt

Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate

The Only Plane in the Sky by Garrett M Graff

(eAudiobook)

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

The Pioneers by David McCullough

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Educated by Tara Westover

Tina Stewart book signing

There will a book signing by Tina Stewart on October 12, from. 9:00 – 11:30 am. She is the author of four romance novels. We have one copy of each for checkout.

Free books at Foothills Festival

The Library is making plans to be on the square passing out free books on Foothills Weekend. We plan to be there 9:00 am until 5:00 pm on Friday. On Saturday we will be there from 9:00 until 4:00 pm

Pumpkin Walk with Spooky Library

The Pumpkin Walk is October 22 at 4:00 pm -6:00 pm along with spooky library!

Cooking with Stacey

Cooking with Stacey from the Extension Office on October 29th at 5:00 pm.

Remember: You never know what you will find at the public library!