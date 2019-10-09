Library Notes …

What’s new at the Clinton County Public Library?
www.clintoncountypubliclibrary.org
The Institute by Stephen King
It by Stephen King
The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
Land of the Wolves by Craig Johnson (Book and eBook)
Vendetta in Death by J. D. Robb
The Titanic Secret by Clive Cussler (eBook)
Killer Instinct by James Patterson
The Stalking by Heather Graham
Handmaiden Tale by Margaret Atwood
The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt
Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate
The Only Plane in the Sky by Garrett M Graff
(eAudiobook)
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
The Pioneers by David McCullough
Becoming by Michelle Obama
Educated by Tara Westover
Tina Stewart book signing
There will a book signing by Tina Stewart on October 12, from. 9:00 – 11:30 am. She is the author of four romance novels. We have one copy of each for checkout.
Free books at Foothills Festival
The Library is making plans to be on the square passing out free books on Foothills Weekend. We plan to be there 9:00 am until 5:00 pm on Friday. On Saturday we will be there from 9:00 until 4:00 pm
Pumpkin Walk with Spooky Library
The Pumpkin Walk is October 22 at 4:00 pm -6:00 pm along with spooky library!
Cooking with Stacey
Cooking with Stacey from the Extension Office on October 29th at 5:00 pm.
Remember: You never know what you will find at the public library!