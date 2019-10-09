Clinton Care and Rehab online auction a success

Clinton County Care and Rehab wishes to thank all the businesses, individuals, and stakeholders for donating items for our recent “Online Auction” (see list below). The proceeds made go to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Elder vacation to Clearwater Beach, Florida.

We would also like to give a “big shout out” and thanks to Mrs. Miranda Portman for not only sharing her idea of the online auction, but for also spearheading it. Our online auction would not have been success without all the individuals who bid on the items-thank you!

Lastly, we also wanted to say “Thank You” to Ms. Renea Bell and Ms. Regina Bell for all their time and help with getting monetary donations for the Alzheimer’s Association. This was a great surprise.

Conley Bottom, IGA, Lil Joe’s Deli & Hand Dipped Ice Cream, Sonic of Albany, Horseshoe Grill, Subway, Deb’s Cornerstone, Majors Pizza, Clinton Jewelers, Lee’s Famous Recipe, Pizza Hut, City Florist, Southern Roots, Tropical Tanning, Lay-Simpson Furniture, Cortney’s Jewelry & Home, Town & Country Florist, Albany Plumbing and Electric, Ace Hardware, Albany Auto Color, Sweet Mama’s Creations, Regina Bell, Patti’s Salon, Bowlin’s Feed, Crystal’s Cut & Curl, Crossroads Boutique, Amanda Cross, Nanzee Jax, Brenda Polston Scott, Ricky Craig, Nathan Collins, Pat Campbell, Jake Staton, Nikki Talbott, Apryl Hagen, Stacy Byers, Angie Coleman, Ashley Parrigan, Donna Portman, Donna Lee, Mary Bray, Mrs. Carla Norris, Janie Flowers and many other anonymous donors.