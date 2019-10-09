Local burn ban lifted, state burn retrictions remain

The no outdoor burn ban that Clinton County had been under for about two and a half weeks is no longer in effect. However, the state’s Division of Forestry ban which curtails burning to certain time periods remains in effect.

Following one of the driest months of September on record in the county and state, over two inches of recorded rainfall over about a three to four day period, including about two inches in just over 24 hours Sunday and Monday prompted the lifting of the ban.

Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig announced on Monday that the ban had been lifted. He noted he had consulted with Albany Fire Department Chief Robert Roeper Monday morning as whether or not the ban could be lifted or needed to remain in effect pending future weather conditions.

The judge noted that the fire chief informed him that there seemed to be sufficient rainfall and moisture to lift the local ban, also noting the state outdoor burning laws, which went into effect on October 1, is underway and will remain so until mid-December.

The state ban prohibits outdoor burning of any kind prior to 6 p.m. or after 6 a.m., local prevailing time, and also sets fines for anyone caught burning outdoors between those hours.

Judge Craig issued an executive order placing the no outdoor burn ban on September 19 “due to excessive dryness and fire hazard conditions” that existed at the time.

Because of the drought-like conditions and excess heat and dryness, the fire department was kept busy during most of last month battling out of control grassland, woodland and other fires related to the weather conditions that existed.

For more information about the state’s outdoor burn ban and laws and regulations pertaining to the ban, contact the Division of Forestry or your local fire department.