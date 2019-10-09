Clinton man dies following auto accident

A Clinton County man is dead after he was involved in an automobile accident that eventually damaged four vehicles near McDonalds of Albany.

James Bell, 65, was pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner after he was transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center following the Thursday, September 3 accident.

According to the Albany Police accident report, Bell was operating a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when he lost control of his vehicle. The report states that it was believed Bell experienced some type of medical issue at the time of the accident, causing him to lose consciousness and run off of the right side of the roadway.

Bell’s truck struck a pole, causing it to make contact with a lighted sign next to the Bluegrass Cellular and continued to travel up the sidewalk, striking a 2019 Honda Pilot being operated by Chelsie Mims, of Burkesville. Neither Mims nor three juveniles in her vehicle reported any serious injuries, according to the report.

After being impacted by the Bell vehicle, the vehicle being operated by Mims was then forced into the side of a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic owned by Michele Evans of Albany, that was parked in the parking lot at McDonalds.

That impact forced the Evans vehicle into a 2004 Ford Mustang owned by William Marcum, also of Albany, which was also parked in the McDonalds parking lot.

Bell was transported to the Medical Center at Albany by the Clinton County Ambulance Service,and was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner on Friday, September 4.

