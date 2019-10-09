Happy Birthday to us

Clinton County News turns 70

It arrived with no real party, no celebration and certainly no pomp and circumstance, but we just thought we’d point out to our loyal readers and advertisers that with this issue of the Clinton County News you are holding in your hand (or reading online if that’s the case), we are officially in our 70th year of publication.

You might notice the “70” in the top right corner of this week’s paper, just after “Volume”.

Founded by the late A.B. and Nell Bertram Gibson, the Clinton County News has been publishing on a weekly basis since that first issue in late 1949.

For several years, it was the custom to print a “double issue” immediately following the Christmas issue, but that tradition ended in the 1970s and the Clinton County News has found its way to your mailbox or newsstand every single week since.

Currently, the Clinton County News includes a staff of Al Gibson and his wife Janie Gibson, who have been at the helm of the newspaper since 1978. Their son, Brett Gibson, is currently on staff, making him the third generation of the Gibson family working to bring you the latest news and developments that occur in our home community.

Also on staff is long-time reporter Gary Guffey, who has been working alongside the Gibsons since the early 1980s as a reporter.

Erika Rowe is the most recent employee to join the staff, working as our advertising representative and layout compositor.

And, of course, customers and visitors to the office at 116 N. Washington Street in Albany will likely also be greeted by one or more of our K9 staff members, Belle, May or Rufus.

We continue to work hard to bring our readers and advertisers the best product possible, and we hope you continue to enjoy our product and find it an informative and reliable source of information about . . . all things Clinton County!