Albany man arrested in Pickett, jailed on charge of attempted murder of a police officer

An Albany man was recently arrested in neighboring Pickett County, Tennessee and now faces a host of serious charges, including three counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder of a Police Officer.

According to an article in last week’s Pickett County Press written by Press Editor-Publisher Amanda Hill Bond, Johnathan Andrew Stuber, 31, of Albany, was arrested on September 9, 2019 in Pickett County.

He had been sought since evading authorities in 2016.

In addition to the charges of attempted murder of a police officer, he was also charged with Evading Arrest, Resisting Stop or Arrest and three counts of vandalism.

On September 25, 2016, Stuber was involved in a chase that ended in Kentucky. According to authorities, local deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle believed to be driven by a person of interest when the minivan fled the scene.

The van rammed surrounding patrol vehicles and was finally stopped after mechanical issues and a deputy used the brush guard of his vehicle to get the van to slide sideways.

Stuber had fled the vehicle and was apprehended two hours later. He has been in custody in Christian County, Kentucky since the incident.