Albany Police arrest, charge female suspect, then seize 45 grams of crystal meth

The Albany Police Department responded to a call from the Royal Inn on Wednesday, October 2 at 5:30 p.m. The call was about a resident who didn’t respond by coming to the door of room 26.

It was later confirmed that Ashley Barton, 32, was inside room 26 at the time of the incident.

“I was told by the owners that room 26 had been rented by a female and that there was a dog in the room at the time,” Albany Police Officer Rodney Shelton said. “They advised they had not seen the dog or an occupant exit the room all day and had not been able to make contact with anyone inside the room. They were concerned for the well being of the dog and the individual inside.”

Shelton said multiple attempts to try and get someone to open the door was made, but no response came from within the room.

“I yelled from outside the door multiple times, but the person on the bed made no response. I entered the room fearing a medical emergency,” Shelton said. “I had to physically shake the person multiple times to get a response and I was finally able to identify the person as Ashley Barton.”

Shelton said Barton wasn’t the registered name on the room.

Upon entering the room, Shelton said he discovered a bag containing what he believed was methamphetamine.

Shelton said the bag was lying in plain site on the nightstand beside the bed.

“Other drug paraphernalia items could be seen as well,” Shelton said. “As I seized the possible bag of meth, Barton attempted to take it from me and then attempted to flee the room,” Shelton said. “After a brief struggle, I was able to get her handcuffed and advised her she was under arrest.”

Once Barton was removed from the room, Shelton said Barton then tried to flee the scene while still being handcuffed.

“A brief foot pursuit led across the walkway of the motel and across the end of the Family Dollar parking lot,” Shelton said. “She attempted to go down the embankment behind the Family Dollar Store, but fell and tumbled several times to the bottom where she was placed back into custody.”

Barton was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense greater than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, escape in the third degree, fleeing or evading police in the second degree (on foot), prescription controlled substance not in original container (first offense), and the possession/use of a radio that sends/receives police messages.

Before being escorted to the Clinton County Jail, Barton was transported to The Med Center Albany where she was treated and released for minor injuries sustained in the fall.

Of the items found in the room, approximately $63 in cash, a handheld police radio, and approximately 45 grams of crystal methamphetamine were logged as evidence.

Shelton said the street value of the meth is valued at $1,500 to $2,000.

Albany Police Officer Wayne Glover also assisted in Barton’s arrest.