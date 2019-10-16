, 79, Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky,

She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky, the daughter of Melvin Luther and Flossie Lee Sheckles Vincent. She was of Seventh Day Adventist faith and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Asberry, son, Ricky Asberry, grandson, Ricky Whitley, brothers, Junior Vincent, Joe Vincent, and sisters, Etha Lewis, Ethel Vincent, Jackie Wells, Mable Kemplen, and Mary Vincent.

She is survived by her children, Connie Asberry of Albany, Kentucky, Marie Asberry of Monticello, Kentucky, Deborah Black of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, Cordell Dwayne Asberry of Coalmont, Tennessee, Donnie Joe (Donna) Asberry of Albany, Kentucky, Samuel Esco Don Asberry, Jr. of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Melvin Randolph (Sandra) Asberry of Elyra, Ohio; sisters, Jean Ooten of Eighty Eight, Kentucky, Linda Porter of Burkesville, Kentucky, and Brenda Mueller of Eighty Eight, Kentucky; 20 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Branham Grove Baptist Church in Burkesville, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to help pay the funeral expenses and may be left at the funeral home.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

Martha Maylene Vincent Asberry