, 59, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at her residence.

She is survived by two sons: Robert Flowers, Nashville, Tennessee, and Rickey Sellers, of Franklin, Kentucky: one sister, Lori Tallent, Albany; one brother, Greg Jones, of Frankfort, Kentucky, and three grandchildren, Aidin and A.J. Sellers, and Michael Flowers.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home

Pamela J. Vernon