, 69, of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

He was born on January 19, 1950, in Albany, Kentucky to his parents, Howard and Betty Harlan.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he served during the Vietnam era. He was a purchasing manager with CBT Company in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Harlan.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Wischer Harlan; sons; Christopher (Christina) Harlan and Randell (Sue) Harlan; five grandchildren; Sierra, Blake, Gabby, Josephine and Hayden.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, c/o lls.org. Online condolences may be express on Facebook or a www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com

Wendell H. Harlan