McWhorter receives Professorship in Medicine

Dr. Nathan E. McWhorter was appointed Assistant Professor in Radiology/Radiological Sciences on July 3, 2019.

The appointment was awarded by the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. Dr. McWhorter completed a fellowship in Nuclear Medicine last year and has been teaching and practicing at the Brook Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.

Dr. McWhorter, pictured above with his wife, Jennifer Bertram McWhorter, formerly of Marrowbone, Kentucky, was promoted to Lt. Colonel upon completion of the fellowship in Nuclear Medicine.

He is the son of Keith and Carol McWhorter of Albany and Joyce LeConte of Panama City, Florida.

The couple have three children, Skylit, Ethan and Isabella. Nathan is a graduate of Clinton County High and is looking forward to visiting with classmates at the Class of 1989 reunion as well as other friends and family during the Foothills Festival.