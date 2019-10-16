Senator Wise to hold town hall forum here November 19

Senator Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) has announced the dates and locations of his upcoming town halls, including a stop in Albany.

Wise will be at the Clinton County Courthouse on Tuesday, November 19, at 3:00 p.m., in the Circuit Courtroom on the second floor.

“Town hall forums are a beneficial and transparent way for me to listen to my constituents and gain feedback from them on the issues that the General Assembly plans to tackle during the upcoming legislative session,” Senator Wise said. “I am proud to have held these meetings every year since assuming office.”

If you have any questions or comments about these issues or any other public policy issue, please call me toll-free at 1-800-372-7181 or email me at Max.Wise@LRC.ky.gov. You can also review the Legislature’s work online at www.lrc.ky.gov.