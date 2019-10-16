KSP investigates fatal collision in Wayne County

The Kentucky State Police, London Post was notified by Wayne County 911 approximately 4:38 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, of a single vehicle injury accident on KY 1275 North in the Monticello area of Wayne County. The collision resulted in one fatality.

The initial investigation indicates that a 2003 Jeep Liberty operated by Michael R. Bridgeman, 45 years old of Monticello, was traveling northbound on KY 1275 North.

Bridgeman lost control of his vehicle and drove off of the roadway hitting a dirt embankment and flipping his vehicle. The operator of the Jeep was ejected from the vehicle.

Bridgeman was taken to the Wayne County Hospital with life threating injuries.

Bridgeman was pronounced deceased at Wayne County Hospital by the Wayne County Coroner at 5:34 p.m. No autopsy has been scheduled.

No drugs or alcohol usage was suspected. Bridgeman was not wearing his safety belt.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Mathew Parmley.

He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County EMS, and Wayne County Fire Department.