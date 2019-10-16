Walk-in absentee voting begins Monday

Paper absentee voting for the November 2019 general election has been underway for the past few weeks and citizens with medical conditions, deployed military, etc. can still make an application at the county clerk’s office for a paper mail-in ballot.

Beginning next Monday, October 21, walk-in absentee balloting will be available as the voting machine will be set up in the Clinton County Clerk’s office.

Walk-in voting is for registered voters who will be out of the county on election day. The machine will be open from next Monday through Monday, November 4.

A moderate voter turnout is expected both in Kentucky and here in Clinton County, due primarily to a hotly contested governor’s race. All state constitutional offices will be on the ballot this year.

Also in Clinton County, there will at least one contested special election, that being for a school board seat in District Three as the incumbent and a write-in opponent is in the running.

The deadline to file as a write-in candidate is next Thursday, October 24.

A complete listing of candidates that will appear on the ballot, via a sample ballot issued by the county clerk’s office, will be published in a later edition.

For more information about absentee voting or the election in general, contact the county clerk’s office at 387-5943.