Jean Piercey, 92, of Albany, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at The Medical Center-Bowling Green.

She was a member of Mt. Union Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney Piercey; three daughters; Phyllis Amonett and Naomi Faye (Eddie) Dalton, both of Albany and Vickie May, of Lexington, Kentucky; three sons: Rodney (Katarzyna) Piercey, of Florida, Terrance Piercey and Johnny Piercey, both of Albany. She is also survived by a cousin, Virginia DeRossett, and 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren

Services are at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. Marty Kirk officiating. Burial will be in the Fairland Cemetery..

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mt. Union Christian Church or Clinton County Care and Rehab Center.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.