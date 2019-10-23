, 76, of New Castle, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Henry Community Health in New Castle. He was born in Albany, Kentucky, a son of the late James Murl Cross and May Gwendolyn (Koger) Coffey.

He was a graduate of Clinton County High School and attended Campbellsville College in Campbellsville, Kentucky, as well as Ivy Tech Community College. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving 1962 – 1966 aboard the USS Independence.

He started as a journalist at the Clinton County News and later became editor of the News-Journal of Campbellsville, Kentucky.

Survivors include his wife Mary Annette Cross; his children, Patricia A. (Fred) Bartrom, Teresa L. Cross Brand and Michael G. (Amber) Cross; one brother, Terry (Linda) Cross; aunts, Wanda Lee (Koger) Sloan and Kathleen Koger King; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, James Harold Cross and step-father Kenneth V. Coffey.

Services were held Monday, October 21, 2019 at Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky

Burial was in the Central Grove Cemetery in Albany, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers contributions may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

You may share a memory or condolence of Benny at www.hinsey-brown.com.

Hinsey-Brown Funeral Home was in charge of New Castle, Indiana arrangements.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of local arrangements.

Benny G. “Sailor Boy” Cross