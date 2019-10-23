Edna Lue Pace Kirk, 89, of Mud Camp Road in Cumberland County, Kentucky passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Cumberland County Hospital

She was born in the Waterview community of Cumberland County, Kentucky, the daughter of Charles Ray Winston “Gray” and Nevada Alexander Pace. She was a member of Church of the Lord Jesus Christ and an assistant teacher for Lake Cumberland Head Start.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Malcolm Kirk, Sr.; sisters, Elizabeth Ann Pace, Stella Mae Pace, Ollie Pace Norris; brothers, Sam Ed Pace, John Pace, Charles Pace, Jr.; and grandson, Christopher Robert Kirk.

She is survived by her children, Linda Lue Kirk of Lexington, Kentucky, Shirley Temple Kirk of Burkesville, Kentucky, Malcolm (Nancy) Kirk, Jr. of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Beverly Kay Kirk of Arlington, Virginia; sister, America Ann (Rev. Fred) Williams of Jackson, Tennessee; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and many friends also survive.

The funeral service was conducted on Thursday, October 17, 2019, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Rev. Fred Williams and Sister Sandra Pace officiating.

Burial was in the Davis Cemetery on Mud Camp Road in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of all the arrangements.

