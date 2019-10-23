James “Jimmie” Neal Smith

James Neal “Jimmie” Smith, 76, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his home

He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Finis P. and Norma Louise Jesse Smith. He was a member of The Highland Chapel United Methodist Church, graduated from Cumberland County High School, was a sewing machine mechanic, and worked at Bob Evans. After retiring he worked at IGA grocery in Burkesville.

He is survived by his wife, Lillie Anderson Smith; his children, Cindy (Jim) Brewington of Burkesville, Kentucky, Terri (B.J.) Svajgl of Gainesville, Georgia, Karen (Phillip) Lee of Burkesville, Kentucky, Dr. Jimmy Shaun (Becky) Smith of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Benny Hugh (Brenda) Smith of Burkesville, Kentucky; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, October 18, 2019 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Rev. Lanny Garner and Rev. William Herndon officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Warrior-Weston-Wins Fund in his memory. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of the arrangements.