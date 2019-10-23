Mediacom employee James Elmore earns awards and recognition

Albany Mediacom employee James Elmore earned a top customer service award and recognition by the company’s senior managers during an awards ceremony held at Mediacom’s Regional Operations Center in Moline, Illinois.

Elmore, an Albany resident, earned the ‘National Gold-Level Outstanding Sales’ award for his exceptional work as a broadband specialist in the tech ops field. Elmore has been employed with Mediacom for six years.

Elmore is pictured above, second from right with his award, along with three Mediacom Vice Presidents, Tapan Dandnaik, Todd Curtis, and Ed Pardini.