Relay For Life holds 2020 kick-off meeting

The first meeting of the Clinton County Relay For Life Committee was held last Tuesday night, October 15 at the CCHS cafeteria.

The meeting was to review 2019 results and begin making plans for the 2020 annual fund drive to raise money in the fight against cancer and promote cancer awareness among Clinton County residents.

The committee members that were on hand scheduled next year’s Relay event for Friday, April 24. The event will again be held at Clinton County High School from 6 to 9 p.m., with set-up beginning at 3 p.m. that afternoon.

Although activities for the event run approximately three hours and includes several activities, including the annual survivor walk, balloon release, team booths and a silent auction, Regional Coordinator Amanda Messer said high school officials had requested they be able to have activities of some type all through the night of the Relay, with more plans on that to be worked out in the months to come.

Since the 2020 Relay For Life event will be just one week prior to the Kentucky Derby, the committee chose a horse racing theme to coincide with the Derby, with the theme being “Down the Stretch for a Cure.”

In 2019, the goal here in Clinton County was easily exceeded, with well over $56,000 being raised. At last week’s meeting, a 2020 goal of $50,000 was set and again it is hoped that goal will again be exceeded.

Messer also stated that the most recent CCHS Football Pink-Out Night was a tremendous success and basketball Pink-Out Night will be held on Tuesday, December 17, at The Castle when both the Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs host district rival Cumberland County. Cancer survivors will be recognized at half-time of the boys’ contest and Messer also announced there would be a “special presentation” made on Pink-Out Night as well.

Another idea discussed that involved schools would be a one day per month “wear a certain color” day and ask for a quarter donation on those specified dates.

The color days would coincide with certain cancers that are designated as a certain type cancer month, i.e., breast cancer, colon cancer, etc.

Survivor Sunday, in which all area churches are asked to take up donations for the American Cancer Society and is also known as “Purple in the Pulpit” is scheduled for November 17.

Early Bird sponsorships were also discussed as those who sponsor $250 would receive a $500 benefit and $500 a $1,000 benefit and each team who obtains the sponsorship would have the proceeds added to their specific teams. The Early Bird sponsorship drive is going on through mid-December.

Messer also noted there was an app set up entitled FUNdraising in which people can download and keep up with information on all Relay events, as well as make online donations.

Two teams are currently registered with more to be added. Those teams so far include CCHS and Keystone Foods. Teams can be registered online or by calling a toll-free number with team information.

The local website is also set up and running at www.relayforlife.org/clinton.ky. Anyone can visit that site to obtain information about the Clinton County Relay For Life, including how to form a team, make donations, or volunteer.

The next meeting of the Clinton County Relay For Life Committee is scheduled for Tuesday, November 19 at 5 p.m. at the CCHS cafeteria and anyone interested is encouraged to attend.