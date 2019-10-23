Foothills XL was the biggest, best ever





The weather for the most part was picture perfect, right up until mid-way through the Saturday afternoon Lip Sync Contest when a light rain brought out a few umbrellas, and the Foothills Festival crowds were enjoying the festivities in record numbers for both the Friday and Saturday schedule.

At left, the Kentucky Headhunters made a return to the Foothills schedule, 30 years after their first appearance, and the result was the largest Foothills concert crowd ever, shown below, since the celebration began 40 years ago.

In the top photo, another standing room crowd gathered Saturday afternoon for the Lip Sync contest.

The 2019 Foothills Festival Planning Committee, putting together a 40th Year Celebration, went above and beyond in producing a beefed up Foothills schedule that was certainly “bigger and better” than ever before – and from all of us at the Clinton County News . . . hats off to you all for a fantastic job from start to finish!

We hope our readers enjoy this photo packed issue of the Clinton County News as we take one last look at the fun we had last weekend, and then sit back for the next 51 weeks when we will once again, for the 41st time, invite the world to . . .

Come See It Our Way!