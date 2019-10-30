Lady Volley Dawgs 3-peat as district champions





Senior Bobbieanne Key got under the ball to set up for a kill during the first game against Cumberland County in the 16th District Tournament held last week at Russell County. The Volley Dawgs defeated Cumberland County and went on to defeat Russell County in the finals for the team’s third consecutive district championship.

Freshmen Claire Guffey went up for a block during Clinton County’s first round district game against Cumberland County last Tuesday.

Autumn McCutchen, Kayli Hadley and Bobbianne Key were named to the 2019 All District team during the awards ceremony Tuesday night of last week.