Donna Jean Elliott, 55, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky,

She was born in Albany (Clinton County), Kentucky on Saturday, March 14, 1964, the daughter of Otis Keith and Patty Nell Lawson Elliott.

She was of Pentecostal faith, a member of Church of our Lord Jesus Christ, graduated Cumberland County High School (Class of 1982), Western Kentucky University Nursing School, and was a registered nurse for more than 20 years having worked at several area hospitals and health care facilities.

She is survived by her mother, Patty Nell Lawson Elliott of Burkesville, Kentucky; daughters, Jasmine Shanell Elliott (Seth Steele) of Burkesville, Kentucky; and Jaelyn Celeste Stailey of Bowling Green, Kentucky, a sister, Denise Angela “Angie” (Ricky) Hamilton of Burkesville, Kentucky; a brother, Edsel Keith Elliott of Burkesville, Kentucky; a grandson, Tripton Carter Steele of Burkesville, Kentucky; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, October 26, 2019, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Sister Sandra Pace and Bishop Leon Link officiating. Burial was in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of the arrangements.