Lowhorn ~ Pennycuff

exchange vows

Amie Lynette Lowhorn and Nathan Allen Pennycuff, both of Albany, Kentucky were united in marriage by Pastor Jim England at a private ceremony held on the bride’s family farm on Thursday, the 10th of October 2019.

The bride is the daughter of Anita Pryor Lowhorn and the late Arthur Lowhorn of Albany, Kentucky. The groom is the son of Kathy Warinner-Spencer and Monty Spencer of Clarksville, Indiana and David Pennycuff of New Castle, Indiana.

Nate and Amie plan to continue residing in Albany where they can be near loved ones and help tend to the family farm.