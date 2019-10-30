Kentucky One Lap Tour makes laps through Clinton County

Clinton County motorists and residents likely did a double take recently if they saw this parade of 26 Chevrolet Corvettes traveling east on Ky. 90 then turning north onto U.S. 127.

Led by a Kentucky State Police Corvette cruiser piloted by KSP Master Trooper Jonathan Biven, the cavalcade of Corvettes was the second of four 2019 Kentucky One Lap Tours (KYONE Lap) held during the month of October.

The Tours are a joint fund-raising effort to benefit Trooper Island Youth Camp in Clinton County on Dale Hollow Lake, and the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Participants on each tour pay a fee to be a part of the four day Kentucky tour that begins at the museum, includes a drive to Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park and a tour of Trooper Island Camp, then through Clinton County en route to Danville, Kentucky for an overnight stay.

The second day of the tour includes a stop at Old Harrod State Park in Harrodsburg, then on to several other notable locations before heading back to Bowling Green and the Corvette Museum, completing the “Kentucky One Lap” event.

Biven is the Director at Trooper Island Camp, a free summer camp for disadvantaged boys and girls age 10-12 operated by the Kentucky State Police on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County. It is financed entirely by donations, no public funds are used. Each year, the camp hosts approximately 700 children, providing good food, fresh air, recreation, guidance and structured, esteem-building activities designed to build good citizenship and positive relationships with law enforcement officers.