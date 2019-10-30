Halloween – all in fun, but safety first

Halloween is now here for 2019, and once again, the City of Albany has designated official trick-or-treat hours from 5-8 p.m. Officials request than anyone wishing to accept little goblins Halloween evening to leave outside lights lit.

It is also hoped those hours are uniform county-wide to help keep children safe and there are also alternatives to door-to-door trick-or-treating such as church activities and the annual Boo Fest in downtown Albany.

Because Halloween is the one night that more children will be out and about walking and in vehicles going door to door in neighborhoods, safety of the children and adults who accompany them are a top priority.

It is estimated at least 40 million kids trick-or-treat annually across the country on Halloween night.

Emergency room physicians and others note that taking precautions will help make sure that your child gets treats from friends and neighbors, not treatment in the emergency department.

The following are basic safety precautions for children and adults to follow while trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Trick-or-Treating

* Children should not walk alone in the dark. Try to go as a group, in a familiar neighborhood, with at least one adult chaperone. Seek organized actives if possible.

* Bring flashlights. Visibility is important, even at dusk, and it’s especially important to remain visible to cars.

* Stay on the sidewalks when walking at night. If you must cross the street, obey all traffic signals.

* Discuss how to interact with strangers. Make sure your child knows to never accept rides from people they don’t know.

Candy

* Avoid candy that is not wrapped in its original wrapper.

* Don’t eat too much. (Children and adults) can get sick from over-eating candy.

* Pay attention to labels. Edible marijuana and related products are becoming more common and can resemble food and looks harmless. You don’t want to accidentally ingest, or let a child ingest, something with a harmful substance in it that could easily be mistaken for a common cookie or brownie.

* Know which candy contains allergens, such as peanuts. Be prepared with allergy medication, if necessary.

Costumes

* Make sure costumes are visible at night. Use reflective tape. Avoid costumes that are hard to walk in or could cause a child to trip, like baggy pants, over-sized shoes, etc.

* Avoid costumes that obstruct the child’s sight or vision.

* Dress appropriately for the weather. It could be cold or damp and you’ll want to avoid slipping and falling, or putting a child at risk for hypothermia.

* Avoid masks if possible. If your child must wear one, make sure it is well ventilated.

* Make sure the costume fabric, wigs and beards are made of flame resistant materials.

* If a costume has an accessory, make sure it is made from flexible material and that any knives, swords, wands or pointed objects have dulled edges.

* Use hypo-allergenic makeup and remember to remove it before bedtime.

Decorations

Keep Jack-O-Lanterns with lit candles away from children and at a safe distance from the doorway in order to avoid burns or fires.

* Adults who carve pumpkins should exercise caution. Supervise older children and teens using any sharp tools. Young children should not carve pumpkins. One way they can help is by drawing the designs or removing the pumpkin pulp and seeds.

* Consider purchasing a pumpkin decorating kit. The designs could eliminate the need for freehanded carving and the included tools may be safer than typical kitchen knives.

When you’re on the prowl:

* A responsible adult should accompany young children on the neighborhood rounds.

* If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you.

* Agree on a specific time children should return home.

* Teach your children never to enter a stranger’s home or vehicle.

* Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas and stick with their friends.

* Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home.

* Children and adults are reminded to put electronic devices down, keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

Safety tips for motorists:

* Watch for children walking on roadways, medians and curbs.

* Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.

* At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.

* Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween.