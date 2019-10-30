The time to ‘fall back’

The weather is much colder and the days are already getting shorter, but come this Sunday, there will be even less daylight hours.

At 2 a.m. local time Sunday morning, November 3, much of the region will revert “back” to Central Standard Time, meaning people will gain an extra hour of sleep Sunday morning, but lose an extra hour of daytime light for the next few months.

Readers are reminded to set their clocks and time pieces “back” one hour before bedtime Saturday night or first thing Sunday morning as Central Standard Time returns. Remember the adage, “Spring forward, Fall back.”

Central Daylight Saving Time, when the extra hour of daylight will return, will occur the last Sunday of March 2020.