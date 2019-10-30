Voters will choose state offices, one local school board seat

Clinton County voters will head to their respective voting booths next Tuesday, November 5 to help elect all state officials who will lead Kentucky for the next four years.

The primary race is for that of Governor of Kentucky, where incumbent Republican Matt Bevin is being heavily challenged by current state’s Attorney General Andy Beshear, the Democrat candidate, who is also the son of former two-term Kentucky Governor Steven Beshear.

Ralph A. Alvarado and Jacqueline Coleman are running mates for Lt. Governor with Bevin and Beshear, respectively.

A third candidate is also seeking the governorship, that being Libertarian Party candidate John Hicks, whose running mate for Lt. Governor is Ann Carmican.

In the race of Secretary of State, a familiar face is running on the Democrat Party ticket, that being former Miss Kentucky Heather French Henry. She is opposed by Republican Michael G. Adams.

In the race for Beshear’s current office and the state’s highest legal office, Attorney General, GOP candidate Daniel Cameron is facing off against Democrat Gregory L. Stumbo in another race that may be too close to call.

There will be three candidates in the race for Auditor of Public Accounts, including Republican incumbent Mike Harmon who is being opposed by Democrat Sheri Donahue and Libertarian candidate Kyle Hugenberg.

The State Treasurer’s race has GOP candidate Allison Ball squaring off against Democrat challenger Michael Bowman.

A third state-wide race will see three candidates vying for Commissioner of Agriculture, where Republican Ryan F. Quarles, Democrat Robert Haley Conway and Libertarian Josh Gilpin are all in the race.

There will be also be one judicial race on the ballot in Clinton County, that being for Judge of the Court of Appeals in the 3rd Appellate District-Divsion one.

In that race, which is non-partisan, Jaceuline M. Caldwell is challenging Michael O. Caperton.

Two school board members will be in somewhat of a “special election” to fill vacancies that will be up for a four-year election in 2020.

In District 3, incumbent Leslie Stockton was appointed by the Kentucky Department of Education to fill the vacancy left by former board member Paula Key.

In that race, back in the summer, Bobby Ruel Reneau filed his intent to run as a write-in candidate as well.

The third district is composed of the Speck, Illwill and Highway precincts.

In District 2, KDE appointed member Sue Irwin, who filled the vacancy left by Jeff Sams, is the current incumbent and no candidate officially announced as a write-in in that race.

District Two is comprised of the Neathery-Cave Springs and Seveny-Six precincts.

Absentee balloting is still underway both by paper voting and for walk-in voters in the machine set up at the courthouse through Monday, November 4 for those who will not be in the county on election day.

As always, polls in all 13 precincts in the county will open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. or until the last voter in line at 6 p.m. has an opportunity to cast a ballot.

(The Clinton County News will have details of the local election totals in next week’s edition.)