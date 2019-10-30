Volley Dawgs are back to back to back champs

The accomplishment list for this year’s Lady Volley Dawgs is a long one including the most recent accomplishment of making it to the semi-finals of the 4th Region Tournament for the third year in a row after defeating Todd County Central in three games Monday night.

Clinton County won the game in three straight sets of 25-15, 25-17 and 25-20, to send the team to the semi-finals against South Warren on Wednesday night (too late for press deadline.)

All of this regional play came after the Lady Volley Dawgs put up a three-peat district championship win last week.

The 3-Peat came without much challenge as Clinton County defeated Cumberland County in the first round, 25-4, 25-6 and 25-8.

After the next match-up between Metcalfe County and Russell County, the Lady Lakers moved on to take on the Lady Volley Dawgs in the championship round.

Clinton County won the finals in three straight sets, 25-13, 25-19 and 25-10.

Head Coach Kayla Kriek said winning district for the third year in a row was a goal for her team at the beginning of the season.

“As a team we feel very accomplished and proud to be on a streak of winning three district championships,” Kriek said. “It was one of our goals this year and we have another goal which is to proceed further in the region.”

The Lady Volley Dawgs got that chance Monday night as Clinton County faced Todd County Central in the first round of the 4th Region Tournament.

Clinton County had defeated Todd County Central once in season play, which came on August 24 in the championship game of the All “A” 4th Region Championship, 25-19 and 25-10.

The Lady Volley Dawgs started out its season 10-0 and didn’t loose a set until Clinton County came up against Livingston Academy on September 6.

Since then, Clinton County has only lost six more games putting the Lady Volley Dawgs’ record at 22-7 going into the regional tournament.

“It’s going to be difficult during the second round if the cards play out to where we would play South Warren,” Kriek said. “Should we face them, then all our players should be on their best game with minimal errors. It’s going to be a challenge, but we can 100 percent beat them and advance to the finals.”

Throughout the year, Clinton County has pretty much dominated every time they have set foot on the floor.

Kriek said she took her team to a tournament in McCracken County in order to prepare them for the heightened competition they will face in the regional tournament.

“We went to the McCracken tournament and only won two out of our six games. We went up there to play some really competitive teams for the very reason to prepare for region. In region, we are bound to play a tough Bowling Green school,” Kriek said. “We came back from those losses and we knew we had to work on serve receive, passing angles and faster feet, especially with aggressive serving teams.”