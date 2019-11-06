, 63, of Marrowbone, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at his residence in Marrowbone,

He was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky, the son of Cecil Otto and Mattie Bell Willis Spears. He was of Christian faith and a self-employed truck driver, having also driven for Ken Gas and Matt York.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Spears, and a sister, Minnie Jean Branham.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Spears of Marrowbone, Kentucky; children, Michael C. (Angela) Spears of Burkesville, Kentucky, and Leticia Jo (Jeffery) Cyphers of Burkesville, Kentucky,; sisters, Wilma Dean (Jack) Watson of Marrowbone, Kentucky, Nelda Mae Farlee of Burkesville, Kentucky, Charlene Scott (Bobby) of Marrowbone, Kentucky, Sherry Smith (Terry) of Lexington, Kentucky; three grandchildren, and other relatives.

The funeral service was conducted on Thursday, October 31, 2019, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Raymond Castillo and Bro. Charles Huddleston officiating, Special music was shared by Billy “Stonewall” Spears. Burial was in the Mud Camp Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Memorials may be made to the Mud Camp Cemetery, in his memory.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of all the arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

Shelby C. Spears