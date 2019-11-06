Imelia E. Coop, 79, a resident of Pickett Care and Rehab Center, Byrdstown, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Pickett Care and Rehab Center

She was the daughter of the late Gertie G. and Jane Coop.

She is survived by one brother, Jerry Coop, of Albany and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. Ronnie Bernard officiating. Burial was in the Cave Springs Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.