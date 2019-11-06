Anna Ruth Craig Stockton, 85, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at The Medical Center Albany.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of Paul and Roxie (Smith) Craig. She was a homemaker, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of Clear Fork Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Edd Craig.

She is survived by her husband, E. Howard ‘Tuddy’ Stockton; her daughter, Paula (Rodney) Little; a brother, Bobby Joe (Flossie) Craig; her grandchildren, Loren and Evan Little, all from Albany, with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The funeral service was conducted Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral home with Bro. Bob Sawyer officiating. Burial followed at the Craig Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.