Annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet is Thursday, November 7

The Annual Banquet hosted by the Albany/Clinton County Chamber of Commerce will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at the Welcome Center.

All Chamber of Commerce members are urged to attend. A meal will be provided to all chamber members attending.

The food will be catered by Hunter’s BBQ (Brisket, Chicken, sides, sauces, and bread). The dessert will be catered by Dairy Queen of Albany. Unsweet Tea and Sweet Tea will be purchased at Lee’s Famous Recipe. Water and soft drinks will be available as well.

There will be an auction during the get-together, (Mark and Donald Neal will be asked to auctioneer). All items to be auctioned may be dropped off at the Welcome Center prior to the date of the banquet. All proceeds will be donated to the “Christmas At Home Program” and “The Backpack Program” by a 50/50 split.

A Video/Slide Show presentation will be produced by Jay Tee Hardin, which will include events and involvements by the Chamber recently.

Dr. Tim Parson, Clinton County Schools Superintendent, will be the speaker on the topic of “Team Building”.

There will be an award presented to a Lifetime Business recipient at the banquet. The plaque will be donated as a courtesy of Ricky Craig and First Place Trophies.

This will be the only meeting during the month of November for the Chamber of Commerce. Everyone, please plan to attend and RSVP so we will order enough food and drinks. Call the chamber (606) 387-2051) to RSVP.