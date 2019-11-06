Missoula Children’s Theatre presents Jack and the Beanstalk this Thursday

What happens when a young boy plants wonder beans in his own backyard? For Jack, it is the beginning of a great adventure. Audiences are invited to come along this Friday, November 8th when the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) and more than 50 local students present JACK AND THE BEANSTALK.

The local cast features Kendra Bertram as Jack, Jaden Mullins as Mother, Ashton Daniels as Milky White, Kaylee Stearns as the Magic Harp, Keylee Parrigin as Jill and Logan Perkins as the legendary Giant. Adding a unique twist to the story will be an unusual mix of characters including Katie York, Brady Coe, Ella Rose Smith, Hayden Garrett, Cindy Barnes, Avery Harper, Tanner Cross, Caleb Shepperd, KayAlan Cross, and Neveah Brumley as the Farmers, Jillian Perdue, Lily Hickman, Olivia Lee, Courtney Barnes, Kimaya Sears, Maggie Cross, Kaylah Boston, McKenna Moons, and Madison Rigney as the Merchants and Ty Neal, Abigale Upchurch, Sydney Lowhorn, Saylor Hess, Kourtney Stearns, Haven Stearns, Owen Staton, Mikarah Mason, Kinsley Rogers, Layden Moss, Allison Shepperd, Heidi Hall, Adalyn Duvall, Autumn Carr, Isabelle Upchurch, and William Catron as the Circus Performers. Jarvis Fillingham, Ava Craig, Tenley Spears, Addison Gray, Sydney Simmons, Reagan Guffey, Cannon Stearns, Maddie Bell, Aleeah Shelley, Lynlee Oliver, Hailey Riddle, John Watts, Evie Hall, and Amiya Duvall will appear as the Wonder Beans. Emma Tompkins and Shelby Catron have served as Assistant Directors throughout the week. Our accompanist is Doris England.

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK will be presented at 7:30 PM at the Clinton County Learning Center. Tickets are $5.00 for adults and $2.00 for children, and will be available at the door on the night of the show.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Clinton County is brought to you by Clinton County Community Education with support from Extended School Services. A BIG thank you to Grider Hill Dock for providing housing for the tour team for the past 16 years! For more information, call Community Education Director Ammie Marcum at 387 – 6480, extension 1110.