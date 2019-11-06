Mountain View gates to close at night beginning December 1

Beginning December 1 of this year, the gate at the entrance to the main area of Mountain View Park will be closed to vehicle traffic during the nighttime hours.

That decision was made by the Clinton County Recreation/Park Board during a call meeting last Thursday, October 24, following another discussion on the previously discussed issue.

The board has discussed the possibility of closing the main park area to vehicle traffic at night for some time, highlighting the pros and cons of such a move.

However, most members who attended last week’s meeting agreed there was no need for vehicle traffic past the gate into the primary park area late at night or in the early morning hours.

Following a discussion on the matter, board member Chris Marlow made a motion, seconded by Randy Speck, to close the main gate to vehicle traffic and agreed to talk with city officials, primarily police, to make sure the gates are locked.

The primary hours the main gate to vehicle traffic will be locked will be between 10:30 and 11 p.m. at night until around 4:30 to 5 a.m. the following morning.

People who walk in the park on foot will still have full access, according to the action taken.

It is hoped that keeping vehicle traffic out of the park late a night will help curtail vandalism and illegal dumping that sometimes takes place at the facility.

The board discussed other general business, including the high cost of trash pick-up at the park and opted to work on ways to work with school officials to help out in that area and possibly moving the dumpsters to help curtail illegal dumping that is costing the park money and time for cleanup.

The board, in what was likely its last meeting of the calendar year, also discussed possible ways to raise money and create more activities at the park next year with park director Tim Moons.

They discussed having more softball league play and possibly hosting travel teams and holding tournaments which can not only provide more activity, but also generate more revenue for the park.

Board member Nick Thrasher noted the park was nice enough now to lease it out a lot for such activities and noted the possibility of making revenue off the sale of concessions.

The board again discussed the possibility of incorporating a youth league subcommittee into the park board to assist with the many activities at the park. Marlow noted he was working on the legalities of such an incorporation with County Attorney Michael Rains.

Board treasurer Gina Poore also noted that both the county and school district was up to date on their quarterly payments to the park and the city had recently made a quarterly payment, increasing the park’s total revenues, which had been down over the past few months.

The next regular meeting of the park board is scheduled for the last Thursday of January 2020.